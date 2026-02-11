Pope Leo Sends Ukraine 80 Generators, Medical Supplies

Pope Leo XIV is stepping in to help Ukraine as its war with Russia drags on and brutal winter weather deepens the humanitarian crisis.

The pontiff has reportedly sent 80 generators along with critical medical supplies to aid civilians struggling with power outages and ongoing attacks.

Church leaders have warned that Russian strikes have severely strained Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving many without reliable heat or electricity.

The generators were delivered Monday to Kyiv and Fastiv — locations that have endured some of the heaviest impacts of the conflict.

The shipment also included thousands of antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and melatonin.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Vatican officials said melatonin has been especially sought after, as many Ukrainians are suffering from sleep deprivation amid the stress and uncertainty of war.

The Pope has called for a "just and lasting peace as soon as possible" as the grinding conflict continues.

The Vatican indicated that additional deliveries — including food and more medicine — are expected in the near future as officials finalize distribution plans to ensure aid reaches those most in need.