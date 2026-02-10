WATCH TV LIVE

Russian Airstrike Kills Mother, Child in Eastern Ukraine, Wounds 14 More

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 08:10 AM EST

A Russian airstrike killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother and wounded 14 other people in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, its governor said on Tuesday.

A 7-year-old girl was among those wounded in the attack on the city of Sloviansk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian police said the bodies of the woman and child had been recovered from under the rubble of a building. They posted photos of a flattened building and a person receiving help in an ambulance.

Sloviansk and neighboring Kramatorsk are two of the so-called "fortress cities" that lie close to the front line and have been frequent targets of Russian attacks.

Russia wants Kyiv to give up the remaining 20% of the Donetsk region that Moscow's forces have been unable to conquer in order to make progress towards a peace deal, something Ukraine refuses to do.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attack. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny they are targeting civilians in the war, which started with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

