Pope Leo Names His Four Favorite Movies

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 07:13 PM EST

The Vatican has released a new video in which Pope Leo XIV reveals his four all-time favorite films.

His selections span classics and contemporary cinema: Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), Robert Wise's "The Sound of Music" (1965), Robert Redford's "Ordinary People" (1980), and Roberto Benigni's "Life Is Beautiful" (1997).

The timing comes just ahead of a major Hollywood gathering Pope Leo will host at the Vatican this weekend.

The Chicago-born pontiff — the first Pope from the United States — is set to welcome dozens of stars to a special audience at the Apostolic Palace on Saturday morning.

Expected attendees include Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Monica Bellucci.

The guest list also features Oscar-winning filmmakers such as Spike Lee, George Miller, Giuseppe Tornatore, and Gus Van Sant.

The event is being organized by the Vatican's culture office as part of the Catholic Church's ongoing Holy Year celebrations.

According to a Vatican statement, Pope Leo "has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values."

Such a high-profile gathering is unusual for the Vatican.

While Pope Francis hosted a 2024 meeting with comedians including Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon, an event focused on Hollywood filmmakers and actors is unprecedented.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


