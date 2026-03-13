US Targets Iran Mines in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military has "made it a priority to target Iran's mine laying enterprise" in the Strait of Hormuz, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine said Friday.

Speaking alongside War Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Pentagon briefing shown live on Newsmax, Caine said U.S. forces are focusing on neutralizing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the critical waterway while continuing a broad campaign to dismantle the regime's military capabilities.

"We've made it a priority to target Iran's mine laying enterprise, their minelayers, the naval bases and depots, in addition to the missiles that could influence the Straits," Caine said. "CENTCOM continues to attack those efforts."

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes, has long been a strategic choke point that Tehran has threatened to disrupt during periods of conflict.

U.S. officials said Iran is currently the primary reason shipping traffic has slowed through the passage.

"The only thing preventing commercial traffic and flow through the Straits right now is Iran," Caine said, noting that some vessels are still transiting the waterway despite the regime's attempts to intimidate shipping.

The remarks came as the United States and Israel intensify a sweeping air and naval campaign against Iran's military infrastructure as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Hegseth said the results so far have been decisive, describing Iran's once-formidable military as "quickly destroyed and made combat ineffective."

"The combination of the world's two most powerful air forces is unprecedented and unbeatable," Hegseth said, referring to U.S. and Israeli air operations.

According to the Pentagon, more than 6,000 Iranian targets have been struck in less than two weeks, including missile launch sites, naval assets, factories, and military production facilities.

The campaign has also focused heavily on crippling Iran's defense industrial base, so the regime cannot rebuild its military capabilities.

"As of two days ago, Iran's entire ballistic missile production capacity has been functionally defeated," Hegseth said, adding that factories and production complexes tied to missile manufacturing have been destroyed across the country.

The Pentagon also confirmed that Iranian naval power has been severely degraded.

"In less than two weeks, we've rendered the Iranian Navy combat ineffective," Caine said, noting that U.S. forces have targeted naval vessels and infrastructure tied to Iran's ability to project power or threaten shipping lanes.

Despite the progress, U.S. officials warned that Iran still retains the ability to conduct limited attacks against commercial vessels or U.S. forces in the region.

"Our work continues," Caine said.

Military leaders said the campaign remains focused on three core objectives: destroying Iran's missile forces and launchers, dismantling its defense industrial base, and ensuring the regime is unable to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth stressed that the operation reflects President Donald Trump's strategy of "peace through strength" and differs from previous conflicts in the Middle East by focusing narrowly on clear military goals.

"We've defined these objectives, and we're pursuing them," Hegseth said. "The president will determine the pace and timing, but our mission remains clear — defeat Iran's ability to threaten the United States and its allies."