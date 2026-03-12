War Costing US $1 Billion a Day

The cost of the U.S. war against Iran is rapidly climbing into the tens of billions of dollars, according to congressional briefings and economic analyses, raising new concerns about federal spending as Washington already faces mounting deficits and debt.

Pentagon officials told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that the conflict had cost more than $11.3 billion in the first six days alone, according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the meeting.

The estimate, first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by NBC News, does not include additional expenses such as the military buildup that preceded the strikes or long-term operational costs.

Even that estimate may be conservative.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said the current estimate likely understates the true cost of the conflict.

"I expect that the current total operating number is significantly above that," Coons told reporters, noting that the initial figures largely focus on replacing munitions used during the first wave of attacks.

The early days of the campaign involved heavy use of high-tech weaponry, including AGM-154 glide bombs that can cost between $578,000 and $836,000 each, according to defense analysts.

Independent estimates suggest the financial burden continues to grow quickly. Some analysts say the war is costing roughly between $800 million and $1 billion per day, depending on the pace of operations.

Economists warn that if the conflict drags on for several more weeks, the price tag could surge dramatically.

Analysts with the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimate that a two-month conflict could add roughly $65 billion in new costs to U.S. taxpayers, Fortune reported. Those costs would come on top of an already difficult fiscal outlook.

Earlier this year, the Congressional Budget Office projected that the federal deficit could reach 6.5% of GDP by 2035, while the national debt could climb to 120% of GDP, levels many economists warn are unsustainable.

Interest payments alone consume nearly one-fifth of federal spending, making new borrowing particularly costly.

A prolonged conflict would likely require Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill to cover military expenses.

But lawmakers from both parties have already begun questioning how long the operation might last and what the final strategy will be.

Some Republicans have urged increased investment in munitions production to maintain U.S. military readiness, while others are wary of approving open-ended funding for an extended conflict.

The financial pressure comes as the federal budget is under strain from rising entitlement spending and high interest costs.

Meanwhile, the military situation remains fluid.

The conflict has stretched into its second week, with fighting across the region and escalating tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

President Donald Trump has suggested the war could end soon, though he has also acknowledged that the conflict could continue depending on developments on the ground.