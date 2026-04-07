Pentagon Cancels Briefing at Last Minute as US Strikes Hit Kharg Island

The Pentagon abruptly canceled a scheduled Tuesday press briefing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, a move that coincided with a major escalation in the U.S. military campaign against Iran.

The briefing, which had been expected to provide updates on ongoing operations, was called off without detailed explanation, raising immediate questions about timing and intent.

Officials had routinely used such joint appearances to outline progress in the war and respond to developments in the rapidly evolving conflict.

The cancellation came as U.S. forces launched extensive strikes on Kharg Island, a strategic Iranian oil hub responsible for the vast majority of the country's crude exports.

Reports indicate dozens of airstrikes targeted military infrastructure, air defenses, and storage facilities on the island, underscoring its importance in Iran's economic and military network.

The escalation followed a stark warning from President Donald Trump, who had issued a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a dramatic statement, Trump warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Tehran failed to comply, signaling the administration's willingness to dramatically intensify the conflict.

The broader context is a widening U.S.-Iran war that began earlier this year with coordinated strikes aimed at dismantling Iran's missile, naval, and nuclear capabilities.

While Hegseth has publicly characterized the campaign as overwhelmingly successful, some officials caution that Iran retains significant military capacity and continues to mount resistance, including downing U.S. aircraft and deploying drones and missiles.

Analysts note that the sudden cancellation of the briefing may reflect operational security concerns or efforts to obscure the timing of military actions.

Others suggest it highlights the increasingly volatile nature of the conflict, as Washington balances public messaging with active combat operations.

The Pentagon has not announced when Hegseth and Caine will next address the media.