Trump Repeats Iran Deadline, Says People 'Want Freedom'

President Donald Trump reiterated his Tuesday deadline for Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, warning Tehran that time is running out as U.S. military pressure intensifies.

Speaking Monday at a White House press briefing — shown live on Newsmax — flanked by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan "Raizin" Caine, Trump made clear that Iran has until 8 p.m. Eastern Tuesday to comply or face severe consequences.

"They have till 8:00 tomorrow night," Trump said, stressing that the ultimatum follows days of escalating U.S. operations in the region.

Trump suggested that while negotiations are ongoing, the administration is prepared to act decisively if Iran fails to meet the deadline.

"This is a critical period," he said. "We're going to find out."

The president's comments come as the U.S. continues a military campaign against Iranian targets, including what officials describe as thousands of strikes aimed at degrading the regime's capabilities.

Trump touted the U.S.' overwhelming military strength, saying it could cripple Iran rapidly if necessary.

Trump emphasized that the Iranian people are not the enemy and that many are desperate for freedom after decades of repression under the regime.

"They want freedom," Trump said, citing intelligence intercepts indicating some Iranians have urged continued U.S. pressure despite the risks.

Trump said ordinary Iranians have endured crackdowns for speaking out, including executions and lethal force against protesters.

He pointed to past demonstrations where civilians were allegedly shot by regime snipers, underscoring the danger of dissent.

"They were told if you protest, you will be shot immediately," he said, describing a climate of fear that has kept many off the streets.

Trump argued that the desire for liberty remains strong among the Iranian population, even if it cannot be openly expressed.

"They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom," he added, suggesting that many Iranians see U.S. pressure as a path to change.

The president also indicated that while regime change is not the official goal, any shift in leadership could produce a less radical and more stable Iran.

"We're dealing with a much different regime than before," Trump said, while maintaining that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains the administration's top priority.

Trump defended his broader strategy, including withdrawing from the Obama-era nuclear deal, which he has criticized as paving the way for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

He argued that past administrations allowed Tehran to grow stronger, while his policies have weakened the regime.

As the deadline approaches, Trump signaled openness to a deal and readiness for escalation.

"They would like to make a deal," he said. "We'll see what happens."