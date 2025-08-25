SKorea's Lee Praises Trump as 'Peacemaker'

President Donald Trump hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on Monday, hailing him as a partner in regional security and economic cooperation. It was their first summit since Lee's election earlier this year.

Lee praised Trump as a "peacemaker," crediting his first term with stabilizing the Korean Peninsula before tensions rose again under President Joe Biden. He said North Korea's leadership still recognized Trump's unique role, joking that if Trump was "the peacemaker," he would serve as "the pacemaker."

"Resolving this issue through my engagement is not an easy thing, and the only person that can make progress on this issue is you, Mr. President, there is a peacemaker," Lee said during a joint press conference. "So if you become peacemaker, then I will assist you by being a pacemaker."

Trump responded that renewed talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un could usher in "a new era of peace" on the peninsula.

"He'd like to meet with me," Trump said. "He didn't want to meet with Biden because he had no respect for Biden. But we look forward to meeting with him and we'll make relations better."

Trump added that his personal diplomacy with Kim kept tensions under control and suggested Pyongyang was signaling openness to direct talks.

Monday's meeting came amid political turmoil in Seoul. Hours before Lee's visit, Trump posted on social media that a "Purge or Revolution" was taking place in South Korea and threatened to halt business with the country. The comment was not immediately clarified, though South Korea has been unsettled since former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted last December after declaring martial law.

On trade, Lee was expected to expand on a July agreement under which Seoul pledged hundreds of billions in U.S. investment in exchange for tariffs capped at 15% — down from Trump's threatened 25%. Trump also floated new cooperation with South Korea and Japan on oil projects in Alaska.

The president recalled his 2019 walk across the Demilitarized Zone into North Korea, saying it proved his good relationship with Kim made him feel safe.

"Remember when I walked across the line and everyone went crazy — especially Secret Service? I loved it," he told reporters.

Trump was the first sitting U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil.

Trump also suggested the U.S. should assume ownership of land housing Osan Air Base, a large joint facility west of Seoul, instead of continuing under lease terms.

"I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease and get ownership," he said.

In a lighter moment, Lee complimented Trump's gold-accented Oval Office, calling it "very bright and beautiful" and saying it carried "the dignity of America."

He added: "I think America is becoming great again."

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used to compile this report.