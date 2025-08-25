WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Criticizes South Korea Ahead of WH Meeting

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 10:36 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is concerned about developments in South Korea ahead of his White House meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, he posted on Truth Social Monday.

"What is going on in South Korea?" Trump wrote. "Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can't have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House."

Trump appeared to be referring to South Korean prosecutors filing an arrest warrant Sunday for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in his short-lived martial law bid in December.

Lee and Trump are expected to discuss China policy and defense obligations at their White House meeting.

Yoon is facing a criminal trial on insurrection charges. In April, the conservative leader was removed from office over his botched bid to impose martial law, which plunged the country into political turmoil.

Han, who was prime minister under Yoon, became acting president after Yoon was impeached. Han then resigned from the post to run in a June election to become the next president, but ended his bid after rifts emerged among conservatives.

Information from Reuters, AFP and The Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

