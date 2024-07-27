WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: olympics | drag | queen | advertisers

Advertiser Pulls Out of Olympics Following Drag Queen Stunt

Advertiser Pulls Out of Olympics Following Drag Queen Stunt
Team France sail down the seine during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Alex Pantling/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 27 July 2024 05:53 PM EDT

Fallout from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony continues after a group of drag queens reenacted the Last Supper, one of the most sacred moments in Christianity, in a move many said was a blasphemous mockery of the religion.

Wireless company C Spire, one of the largest corporations in Mississippi, has pulled its advertising from the Olympic games following the incident, reports WTVA.

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics,” the company said in a Facebook post

The Catholic Church of France has criticized the skit as a mockery of their faith. The official account of the Olympics said on X that the segment was “the interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus [the god of theater]” that “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Fallout from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony continues after a group of drag queens reenacted the Last Supper, one of the most sacred moments in Christianity, in a move many said was a blasphemous mockery of the religion.
olympics, drag, queen, advertisers
149
2024-53-27
Saturday, 27 July 2024 05:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved