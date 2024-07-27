Advertiser Pulls Out of Olympics Following Drag Queen Stunt

Fallout from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony continues after a group of drag queens reenacted the Last Supper, one of the most sacred moments in Christianity, in a move many said was a blasphemous mockery of the religion.

Wireless company C Spire, one of the largest corporations in Mississippi, has pulled its advertising from the Olympic games following the incident, reports WTVA.

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The Catholic Church of France has criticized the skit as a mockery of their faith. The official account of the Olympics said on X that the segment was “the interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus [the god of theater]” that “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”