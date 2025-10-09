Trump Hails 'Amazing' Peace Work of Amb. Huckabee

President Donald Trump is getting global praise for the peace progress between Israel and Hamas, but Trump is sharing the credit with his U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

"United States Ambassador Mike Huckabee is AMAZING!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning just over an hour after the ceasefire officially began for Phase 1 of the 20-point Trump peace plan for Gaza.

"He worked so hard, and did so much, to bring about Peace in the Middle East. He has very quickly become a Great Man. Thank you Mike!"

Trump's post followed Huckabee's X post late Wednesday night.

"So very proud to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump who is truly a PEACEMAKER!" Huckabee wrote, responding to a White House release of Trump hailing the Hamas agreement to enter Phase 1. "Many are those who LOVE peace & even march for it. Few are those who MAKE it.

"@realDonaldTrump is MAKING peace. Forget Nobel Prize – @POTUS prize is from ABOVE!"

Trump has surged to the top of the betting markets for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, with bookmakers slashing his odds in half following progress toward a Gaza ceasefire.

Just days ago, Trump's odds stood at 6/1, according to Oddspedia.

They have now tightened to 2/1, making him the clear favorite.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced Friday at 5 a.m. ET during a formal ceremony in Sweden.

📊 Top 10 betting favorites:

Donald Trump — 33.33% Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms — 28.57% Yulia Navalnaya — 20.00% UNRWA — 14.29% Doctors Without Borders — 6.67% Volodymyr Zelenskyy — 5.88% William Lai — 3.85% Greta Thunberg — 3.85% International Criminal Court (ICC) — 3.85% Pope Leo XIV — 3.85%

"I'm ecstatic with the news that President Trump has done what people thought not possible," Huckabee told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday morning. "He's made it so that the hostages are going to come home. There will be an end to the war in Gaza, and Hamas won't have a future there.

"Everything he said needed to happen. It's going to happen and it's going to happen for one reason: That's because President Trump is the one who made this all work together, working with other countries, working with the prime minister of Israel.

"Don't let anyone take this from him. This is his achievement, and he deserves the credit for it. All of the credit."