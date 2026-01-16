Nobel Committee: Gifted Prize Still Machado's

The Norwegian Nobel Committee says Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is well within her right to regift her medal, as she did Thursday to President Donald Trump, but that the prize itself "remains inseparably linked" to her.

"The medal and the diploma are the physical symbols confirming that an individual or organization has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the committee said in a statement.

"The prize itself — the honor and recognition — remains inseparably linked to the person or organization designated as the laureate by the Norwegian Nobel Committee."

"Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize," it continued.

"Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else's possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Machado on Thursday visited the White House and privately presented the award to Trump.

"To President Donald J. Trump, In Gratitude for Your Extraordinary Leadership in Promoting Peace Through Strength, Advancing Diplomacy, and Defending Liberty and Prosperity," read the text framed alongside the medal.

"Presented as a Personal Symbol of Gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan People in Recognition of President Trump's Principled and Decisive Action to Secure a Free Venezuela," the text in the frame continued. "The Courage of America, and its President Donald J. Trump, will Never be Forgotten by the Venezuelan People.

The president called it a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect."

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Machado "presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done."

He also said that she was a "wonderful woman who has been through so much" and that it was a great honor to meet her.

Earlier this month, Trump authorized U.S. strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The United States and several other countries had long refused to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president, citing disputed elections.

Machado on Friday vowed she would lead the country "when the right time comes."

"There's a mission, and we are going to turn Venezuela into that land of grace, and I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president," she told Fox News.

Delcy Rodriguez currently is serving as interim president under Venezuela's succession process. She was not elected to the office.