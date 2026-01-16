Machado Presents Trump With Her Nobel Peace Prize Medal

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado gave President Donald Trump her gold medal, which he accepted on Thursday.

The White House shared a photo on X of the Venezuelan opposition leader with Trump, who was holding a gold-framed display containing the medal.

The inscription reads that his "Principled and Decisive Action to Secure a Free Venezuela" has been recognized.

The Nobel Committee has said the Peace Prize itself is not transferable.

Machado, speaking to reporters earlier after meeting with Trump, said she presented him with the medal "as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom."

However, she did not emerge from the meeting with Trump's political backing for a democratic transition in Venezuela. Trump has said he is willing to deal with the socialist regime, now under acting President Delcy Rodríguez, reports The Wall Street Journal.

He did praise Machado through his Truth Social account, calling her a "wonderful woman who has been through so much," he wrote Thursday night.

"María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect," he said.

Machado and Trump had their first in-person encounter in a private meeting over lunch, with her allies hoping that it would prompt Trump to work with the Venezuelan opposition in his plans for the country after the capture of strongman Nicolas Maduro.