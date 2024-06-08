WATCH TV LIVE

Nigel Farage's Party Tied With Conservatives

Saturday, 08 June 2024 03:16 PM EDT

Brexiteer Nigel Farage's return has recharged Britain's Reform UK party, with a new poll showing it in a statistical tie with the ruling Conservative Party ahead of the country's upcoming general election.

The poll puts Reform at 2 points behind the Conservatives, colloquially known as Tories, the YouGov poll conducted for Sky News shows, reports CNBC.

The online polling showed Labour at the top, with 40% of the vote; the Conservatives at 19%; and Reform at 17%. 

The Conservatives, the party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had already been expected to lose the election next month to the Labour Party, but Farage returned as Reform leader this past week and his party threatened to take votes from the far right. 

The shift means the Conservatives would have fewer seats than had been expected in the House of Commons, with some analysts saying that the Reform Party could cause the Conservatives to move even further right, particularly with Farage in charge. 

Farage has not ruled joining a "reset" Conservative Party. 

He has said that he plans to seek a parliamentary seat in Clacton-on-Sea, which strongly supported his Brexit initiative. A separate YouGov poll had said the Conservatives would win that seat. 

In a separate Ipsos poll, Reform is projected take 9% to Labour's 43% and Conservatives 23%. The poll ended however, on Tuesday, one day after Farage returned. 

Farage has accused the Tories of failing the political right. In 2019, his Brexit Party agreed not to field candidates to safeguard the Conservative win. 

Monday, he said he intends to lead a "political revolt."

