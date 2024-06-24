Netflix Special: Nazi Getaway Like 'Hitler's Mar-a-Lago'

A new six-part docuseries about Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich features a segment about the dictator's holiday getaway in the Bavarian Alps, with a contributor likening it to "Hitler's Mar-a-Lago."

Anne Berg, a University of Pennsylvania professor, makes the reference in the series titled, "Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial."

Hitler's mountain retreat was called The Berghof, which Berg connected to former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home.

"It's sort of like Hitler's Mar-a-Lago, if you will — a kind of retreat in the Bavarian Alps that ... gave him the sense he was on top of the world without having to deal with the messiness of everyday politics," Berg says in a clip posted to X by comedian Eric Abbenante.

"Yes because Trump's government used the Nazi term 'The Big Lie', created 'domestic terrorism' organizations that encouraged citizens to snitch on each other, and jailed political dissidents, just like Hitler. Oh wait, that was the Biden administration," Abbenante posted.

The six-hour series, produced by American documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, focuses "specifically on the Eastern Front of World War II, uses re-enactments and talking heads to tell the history of the Third Reich with a narrative structured around the Nuremberg trials," according to Variety.

Berg "studies the histories of waste and recycling, film and cities, racism and genocide," according to the Daily Wire.