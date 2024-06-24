WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: netflix | docuseries | hitler | getaway | mar-a-lago

Netflix Special: Nazi Getaway Like 'Hitler's Mar-a-Lago'

By    |   Monday, 24 June 2024 10:44 PM EDT

A new six-part docuseries about Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich features a segment about the dictator's holiday getaway in the Bavarian Alps, with a contributor likening it to "Hitler's Mar-a-Lago."

Anne Berg, a University of Pennsylvania professor, makes the reference in the series titled, "Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial."

Hitler's mountain retreat was called The Berghof, which Berg connected to former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home.

"It's sort of like Hitler's Mar-a-Lago, if you will — a kind of retreat in the Bavarian Alps that ... gave him the sense he was on top of the world without having to deal with the messiness of everyday politics," Berg says in a clip posted to X by comedian Eric Abbenante.

"Yes because Trump's government used the Nazi term 'The Big Lie', created 'domestic terrorism' organizations that encouraged citizens to snitch on each other, and jailed political dissidents, just like Hitler. Oh wait, that was the Biden administration," Abbenante posted.

The six-hour series, produced by American documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, focuses "specifically on the Eastern Front of World War II, uses re-enactments and talking heads to tell the history of the Third Reich with a narrative structured around the Nuremberg trials," according to Variety.

Berg "studies the histories of waste and recycling, film and cities, racism and genocide," according to the Daily Wire.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A new six-part docuseries about Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich features a segment about the dictator's holiday getaway in the Bavarian Alps, with a contributor likening it to "Hitler's Mar-a-Lago."
netflix, docuseries, hitler, getaway, mar-a-lago
225
2024-44-24
Monday, 24 June 2024 10:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved