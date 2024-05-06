Holocaust Remembrance March Near Auschwitz Disrupted

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday disrupted a march outside Auschwitz meant to honor the millions killed in the camp during the Holocaust, The Jewish Voice reported.

The protest, in which some demonstrators wore yellow stars and held Palestinian flags and banners that read "stop genocide," took place in the town of Oswiecim in Poland, near where the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum is located. The protesters stood on the side of the road as marchers walked with Israeli flags about two miles from the site of Auschwitz.

"Through this protest we want to say that we bow down to the victims of the Holocaust, too," Omar Faris, the president of an organization of Palestinians in Poland, told ABC News. "At the same time, we demand an end to war, an end to genocide."

March attendee Jules Koifman told The Telegraph: "Pro-Palestinian protesters here at the Yom HaShoah ceremony — it's really disgusting. ... It really shows that they're here to continue what Hitler set out to do, that Hamas stands on the shoulders of the Nazi regime. We will never let that happen."

"It was a little bit disturbing, but at the same time it is a sign of hope because as we walked by, we walked by with our flags and in groups of people from all over the world, groups of people of all different religions," said Alyssa Annis, an attendee of the march.

"And so it's even more proof, not only what they managed to do and they wanted to do here, they didn't win and we are still here, and that humanity is still in existence."