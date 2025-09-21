Netanyahu: 'There Will Be No Palestinian State West of the Jordan'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has soundly rejected the U.K.’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu denounced the British decision, posting his remarks Sunday just hours after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed it. Netanyahu said the move is not only rejected by Israel, but he also challenged the premise underlying it.

"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: You are granting a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan."

He added, "For years, I prevented the establishment of this terror state in the face of tremendous pressures, both domestic and international. We did so with determination, and we did so with political wisdom. Moreover, we doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria — and we will continue on this path."

Netanyahu, who will address the U.N. General Assembly this week in New York, also said, "The response to the latest attempt to impose a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the USA. Wait."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry similarly rejected Britian's move. "Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary — further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future."

The U.K. announced its potential recognition of a Palestinian state in late July following a similar move by France the week before. Canada and Australia have now mirrored that recognition.