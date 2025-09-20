Islamic State Issues Call to Kill Christians, Jews in Europe, U.S. Warns 

A new wave of terrorist threats is raising alarm across the West after the Islamic State group (formerly ISIS) released a disturbing statement urging its followers to launch attacks against Christians, Jews, and their allies in the United States, Europe, and beyond.

The call to violence comes at the same time as U.S. counterterrorism officials warned of a possible al-Qaida plot to strike American targets in the near future.

In a statement titled O Zealous Monotheists, Islamic State group spokesman Abu Hudhaifa al-Ansari urged supporters to "chase your prey of Jews, Christians, and their allies in the streets and roads of precious America, Europe, and the world."

The message went further, calling on radicalized individuals to "break into their homes, kill them, and punish them by any means you can," according to our report in London’s Express.

The chilling text continued with specific instructions for violence: "Perfect the plans and diversify the operations: Blow up with explosives, burn with incendiary bombs, shoot with fatal bullets, cut and slaughter with sharp knives, run over and crush with buses."

Islamic State framed the call as vengeance for what it described as the suffering of Muslims in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and other conflict zones, citing Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza as a particular catalyst.

The statement called on Muslim youth in Western countries, especially the UK, to carry out attacks on Christian and Jewish gatherings.

Counterterrorism experts say the announcement echoes past Islamic State group propaganda that has sought to inspire lone-wolf attacks rather than coordinated operations.

"The group may no longer have the territorial control it once held in Iraq and Syria, but its propaganda machine remains dangerous," said one former U.S. Homeland Security official.

The threat coincides with a bulletin issued this week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s counterterrorism division, warning that al-Qaida operatives are "actively considering" strikes on American soil.

The advisory did not specify targets but emphasized that both Islamic State and al-Qaida continue to see the United States as their primary enemy.

The combination of these warnings has raised fears of a renewed terrorist campaign reminiscent of the mid-2010s.

"What we are witnessing is a convergence of extremist narratives that could inspire homegrown terrorists to act with little or no warning," said a European intelligence analyst.

In the UK, security services are reportedly increasing monitoring of extremist networks, particularly among online forums where Islamic State's propaganda circulates.

British officials recently admitted the country is "not fully equipped" to deal with the growing threat of terror plots that harness artificial intelligence and encrypted communication tools to evade detection.

Religious and community leaders across Europe and North America have condemned the Islamic State statement, calling it an incitement to mass murder.

Jewish and Christian groups expressed solidarity and urged governments to ensure heightened security around places of worship.

The warnings come as geopolitical tensions intensify in the Middle East, with Israel escalating its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Analysts warn that images of destruction and civilian casualties may fuel further radicalization online.

While Western governments stress that no specific Islamic State plot has been detected, officials are urging vigilance. "This is precisely the kind of rhetoric that can turn an isolated extremist into a lone attacker overnight," said one U.S. counterterrorism expert.