NATO Foreign Ministers Warn Taliban

NATO foreign ministers delivered a blunt message to the Taliban on Friday: "We will not allow any terrorists to threaten us."

The message was posted in a lengthy statement on the NATO website by the foreign ministers regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

"For the last twenty years, we have successfully denied terrorists a safe haven in Afghanistan from which to instigate attacks," they said. "We remain committed to fighting terrorism with determination, resolve, and in solidarity."

The foreign ministers went on to say: "We are united in our deep concern about the grave events in Afghanistan and call for an immediate end to the violence. We also express deep concerns about reports of serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan. We affirm our commitment to the statement by the UN Security Council on 16 August, and we call for adherence to international norms and standards on human rights and international humanitarian law in all circumstances."

Their comments came after a report prepared for the United Nations noted the Taliban are going door-to-door to search for people who worked for NATO forces or the previous Afghan government.

The report by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses was detailed in stories by multiple media outlets.

The militants are targeting "collaborators" and threatening their family members, the report claimed.

Reuters quoted the report as saying: "Taliban are intensifying the hunt-down of all individuals and collaborators with the former regime, and if unsuccessful, target and arrest the families and punish them according to their own interpretation of Sharia law."

The NATO foreign ministers said the "Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity "and noted the immediate task is to continue "the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner county nations, and at-risk Afghans, in particular those who assisted our efforts.

And they added: "We call on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups."