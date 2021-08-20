Trump Accuses Biden of 'Unforgivable Dereliction of Duty'

Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of "an unforgivable dereliction of duty" as a result of the disastrous, chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Americans and other Westerners are finding it impossible to leave Afghanistan due to the thousands of desperate locals outside Kabul's airport, it has been reported.

"Leaving Americans behind for death is an unforgivable dereliction of duty, which will go down in infamy," Trump said in a statement shared Friday by spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Twitter.

The Taliban seized control of capital city Kabul on Sunday amid Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

Chaos around Kabul’s airport appears to be growing daily. U.S. troops have been firing warning shots to disperse the crowd of up to 50,000 Afghans surrounding the airport as Americans and other Westerners try to flee, the Daily Mail reported.

Trump on Newsmax Wednesday excoriated Biden's failed and "humiliating" withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "it's inconceivable that anybody could be so incompetent, stupid.

"Use any word you want to use," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports." "To imagine that you take out your military before you take out your U.S. citizens, and the civilians and others that maybe helped us – to even think of that, it's not something that can be believed."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Friday said Biden must authorize U.S. troops to expand the perimeter around Kabul's airport and retake another air base to help with evacuations.

The Texas Republican, who served as a Navy SEAL for a decade and was wounded in Afghanistan in 2012, tweeted his thoughts early Friday morning.

"Two things need to happen, and only Biden can authorize: 1. US military must be allowed to operate outside Kabul airport to get American citizens. 2: Retake Bagram airfield, thus giving us more options for evacuations. Biden created this mess and needs to take decisive action," Crenshaw tweeted.

Another service veteran lawmaker, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also called on Biden to act swiftly "to stop this rolling humiliation" in Kabul.

"It's time for President Biden to authorize the military to stop this rolling humiliation, expand the perimeter at Kabul airport, and rescue Americans trapped behind enemy lines," Cotton tweeted Thursday.