Europe, Trump Talk 'Article 5-Type' Security Guarantees for Ukraine

European officials reportedly discussed potential U.S.-backed "Article 5-type" security guarantees for Ukraine with President Donald Trump as part of wider conversations about a possible peace deal.

The proposal would not involve NATO directly but would attempt to give Ukraine assurances resembling NATO's collective defense commitment, CNN reported Saturday, citing a senior European official.

The details remain unclear, and it is uncertain how such guarantees would be enforced. European powers have suggested a "reassurance force" could be stationed in Ukraine but admit it would not be viable without U.S. support.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska!" Trump wrote on Truth Social early Saturday morning. "The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement, which often times do not hold up.

"President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"