WH Spokesman: Trump 'Ended 7 Wars, More to Follow'

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 10:09 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is being cast by his spokesman, Steven Cheung, as the world's foremost champion of peace.

"President Trump is the only leader in this world who is actively Pursuing Peace around the globe," Cheung wrote Friday night on X, sharing video of Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Alaskan air base tarmac. "He's ended 7 wars already, and many more will follow."

Earlier Friday night, speaking at the high-stakes summit with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf‑Richardson, Trump continued his push for a ceasefire in Ukraine— though no formal agreement was reached. He described the three-hour discussion as "very productive."

"There were many, many points that we agreed on," Trump said, though he acknowledged that "there is no deal until there is a deal."

"I believe we had a very productive meeting," deferring next steps to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


