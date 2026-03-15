Reports: Iran's Injured Leader Flown to Moscow

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was reportedly flown to Russia for medical treatment after being injured during airstrikes on Tehran, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported.

The newspaper reported that Khamenei, 56, was secretly transported to Moscow aboard a Russian military aircraft following strikes carried out on Feb. 28.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said he underwent surgery and is receiving treatment at a private hospital connected to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences.

According to the publication, the evacuation was conducted as part of a secret operation amid concerns about Khamenei's safety and the difficulty of maintaining secure medical care inside Iran during the ongoing conflict.

The claims have not been independently verified, and neither Iranian nor Russian officials have confirmed the reported evacuation or medical treatment.

Khamenei assumed leadership after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the Feb. 28 strike. Since then, multiple reports have suggested the younger Khamenei was severely wounded in the same attacks, with some accounts claiming he fell into a coma.

President Donald Trump and others have also speculated publicly about the extent of his condition.

One source cited by The Sun claimed the injuries were catastrophic, alleging that Khamenei suffered major internal damage and may have lost one or both legs.

The source, communicating through an exiled Iranian dissident in London, also claimed he remains in a coma and is being treated by Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, a trauma surgeon.

Those claims have not been confirmed.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday that American officials believe the Iranian leader was seriously wounded.

"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth said at a news conference.

Iranian officials have acknowledged that Khamenei was injured but have provided few details about his condition.