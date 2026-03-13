Iranian Adviser Fires Back at Hegseth's 'Rats' Remark

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader publicly rebuked Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday after Hegseth accused Iran's leadership of hiding "like rats," escalating a war of words between Washington and Tehran.

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former speaker of Iran's parliament, responded to Hegseth in a post on the social media platform X.

"Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island!" Larijani wrote.

Larijani's remark appeared to reference the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose connections to prominent political and business figures have fueled political attacks in recent years. Larijani did not elaborate on the accusation.

Larijani's post included videos of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and himself greeting people and taking pictures with them on the streets of Tehran.

His comment came hours after Hegseth criticized Iran's leaders in a Friday morning press conference, portraying Iranian officials as weakened and in hiding.

"Iran's leadership is in no better shape, desperate and hiding, they've gone underground. That's what rats do," Hegseth said.

The exchange highlights intensifying rhetoric between U.S. and Iranian officials amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House immediately responded to Larijani's post.

Larijani, a longtime figure in Iran's political establishment, has frequently commented on U.S. policy toward Iran. He served as speaker of Iran's parliament from 2008 to 2020 and has been involved in diplomatic and strategic discussions within the Iranian government.

Hegseth, who has taken a more confrontational tone toward Iran since becoming secretary of war, has accused Tehran of destabilizing activities across the region and supporting militant groups opposed to U.S. interests and allies.

Friday's exchange reflects the increasingly sharp public messaging from both sides, particularly on social media platforms where officials often address geopolitical disputes directly.

While Iranian officials have previously dismissed U.S. criticism of their leadership, Larijani's reference to Epstein marked a personal and politically charged counterattack directed at American leaders.

It remains unclear whether the online sparring will prompt further official responses from either government.

Such exchanges have become increasingly common as tensions between the United States and Iran continue over regional security issues, sanctions, and Tehran's nuclear program.

For now, the dispute remains confined to rhetoric, but it underscores the mistrust and hostility that have long defined relations between the two nations.