Missouri Wins $24B COVID-19 Judgment Against China

Saturday, 08 March 2025 06:37 PM EST

Missouri won a $24 billion lawsuit against China on Friday for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic after none of its defendants appeared in court.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered China to pay Missouri $24,488,825,457 "at a rate of 3.91 percent, compounded annually."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told the Daily Caller it was "no surprise" the Chinese Communist Party didn't appear in court and instead dispatched "proxy organizations" to litigate, "like the Chinese Society of Private International Law rather than appearing in court to answer for their actions."

"We will not allow the CCP to manipulate the legal process to evade justice — our mission is to fight for the truth and recover damages for the people of Missouri," Bailey said.

Nick Koutsobinas


