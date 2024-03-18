×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew bailey | censorship | big tech | covid-19 | biden administration | scotus | evidence

Missouri AG to Newsmax: Govt Censored Big Tech During COVID

By    |   Monday, 18 March 2024 08:48 PM EDT

Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Monday that by any legal definition or standard, the Biden administration "obtained the censorship on big tech" to suppress opposing viewpoints during COVID and "Americans suffered."

Bailey joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about the oral arguments before the Supreme Court earlier in the day regarding the case known as Murthy vs. Missouri. SCOTUS agreed to hear the case after a U.S. District Court judge ruled last July that the White House violated free speech by "coercing" or "significantly encouraging" social media platforms to take down dissenting posts about its COVID policies and guidance.

At least two media outlets reporting on Monday's arguments said SCOTUS was "skeptical" or "wary" of limiting the federal government's contact with social media platforms.

Bailey disagreed with those characterizations.

"Well, certainly that's what the lamestream media is reporting," Bailey told Schmitt. "And I'm not buying it because I was in that same courtroom, and I'm here to tell you, there is more than one way to show that the government obtained the censorship on big tech social media platforms. Coercion is one element.

"Certainly, the evidence that we've put on … establishes clearly that there was a coercive relationship between the federal government and their task masters at big tech social media platforms," Bailey said. "But you can also prove that the censorship occurred because of significant encouragement on behalf of the federal government. The evidence at a minimum rises to that level."

Justice Samuel Alito referenced that during Monday's arguments, when he said emails showed "constant pestering" by White House staff.

"Or when there's joint operation, that shows an entanglement of the federal government with big tech, and the emails show that, too, where the White House is saying, 'Hey, big tech, we're on the same team, we want the same things here,'" Bailey said.

"So whichever means you use to analyze the problem, the result is the same: The government obtained the censorship on big tech and Americans suffered," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Monday that by any legal definition or standard, the Biden administration "obtained the censorship on big tech" to suppress opposing viewpoints during COVID and "Americans suffered."
andrew bailey, censorship, big tech, covid-19, biden administration, scotus, evidence
387
2024-48-18
Monday, 18 March 2024 08:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved