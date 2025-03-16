Mike Waltz on Putin Playing Trump: 'Almost Laughable'

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, laughed off a question from a Fox News host on Sunday on whether the president was "being played" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the segment, "Fox News Sunday" host Jacqui Heinrich cited a report from The Washington Post. The Post reported it had obtained a document from a Russian think tank with ties to to Russia's Federal Security Service that was prepared for the Kremlin on how Moscow could leverage its position in the war.

According to the Post, the document cites ways for Russia to boost its negotiating position by worsening tensions between the United States and the European Union and the United States and China. It further recommended offering U.S. access to Russian minerals, including in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. The eastern region of Donbas is among those territories, and the document states reserves of rare-earth metals are located there, the Post reported.

The Post did not link to or quote from the document, which it stated was obtained by a European intelligence service and reviewed by the Post.

When Heinrich asked Waltz if Trump is being played, the national security adviser responded, "That's almost laughable. I'll take President Trump in dealing with the likes of [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping], ... [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and others — certainly ahead of his predecessor.

"And really, as both President Putin and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy said on our first call just a few weeks ago, only President Trump could drive this to an end. We know who we're dealing with on all sides," Waltz continued.

"And we are going to engage in diplomacy. We are engaging in diplomacy.

"And that will involve both carrots and sticks to get both sides to the table, but to also resolve this in a way that is permanent and enduring," he said.