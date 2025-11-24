Geneva Talks Trim Russia-Ukraine Plan to 19 Points

The U.S. and Ukraine reported significant progress Sunday in peace talks in Geneva, unveiling a revised framework after the initial 28-point plan advanced by President Donald Trump's administration drew criticism for appearing to favor Russia.

Details of the updated plan have not been released publicly. The original draft, circulated last week, surprised Ukraine and its allies by proposing that Kyiv drop its ambition to join NATO and surrender additional territory in the eastern Donbas region.

But U.S. and Ukrainian officials now say the framework has been narrowed to 19 proposals, according to the Financial Times, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that negotiators arrived in Geneva aiming to narrow unresolved items from what he described as "28 points or 26 points, depending on which version as it continued to evolve."

"We have achieved that today in a very substantial way," Rubio said.

Rubio emphasized that any final agreement would require approval from Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The secretary cautioned that the talks remain a "work in process" but described Sunday as "the most productive day we have had on this issue, maybe in the entirety of our engagement."

"We are much further ahead today, at this time, than we were when we began this morning and where we were a week ago for certain," he said.

Rubio said the U.S. effort has been underway for nearly three weeks, building on a "foundational document" developed with input from both sides.

He noted recent intensive engagement with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and consultations with European national security advisers, particularly on items involving NATO or EU participation.

Asked about outstanding disputes, Rubio declined to specify issues, citing the sensitivity of negotiations.

"Some of it is semantics or language; others require higher-level decisions and consultation," he said. "None of it is insurmountable."

Trump signaled Monday on Truth Social that "something good" may be emerging from the Geneva talks but cautioned supporters, "Don't believe it until you see it."

Trump earlier expressed a desire for Ukraine to endorse the original 28-point draft by Thursday.

Rubio said the U.S. and Ukraine have made "substantial progress" on key security elements that would be required for any final settlement, while reiterating that he would not discuss specific provisions. He also confirmed that Russia must ultimately agree to any plan.

The U.S., he added, has received "numerous written nonpapers" and other communications outlining Moscow's positions throughout the 10-month process.

Russia on Monday rejected the updated framework. Yuri Ushakov, a foreign-policy aide to President Vladimir Putin, said his country "learned this morning about the European plan, which, at first glance, is completely unconstructive and doesn't suit us," according to Interfax.

Putin separately discussed the U.S.-backed proposals with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said in a statement. Turkey has served as an intermediary at multiple points during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ihor Brusylo, deputy chief of Zelenskyy's office, told Bloomberg that any discussion of territorial matters — central to any potential agreement — would require direct talks between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C., told The Kyiv Independent that Zelenskyy is not planning a U.S. visit this week despite multiple media reports, but added that no options are off the table.