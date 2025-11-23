WATCH TV LIVE

US, Ukraine Discuss Possible Zelenskyy Visit to D.C. for Peace Talks

Sunday, 23 November 2025 05:10 PM EST

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are discussing a potential visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington as early as this week to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

One of the sources said the main idea was for Trump and Zelenskyy to discuss the most sensitive issues put forth by the U.S. in the proposal, such as the matter of territory.

There is no confirmed date for now, the source said.

