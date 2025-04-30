Report: El Salvador Refuses to Release Deported Garcia

The government of El Salvador has refused a request from the Trump administration to consider releasing deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, according to The New York Times.

The plight surrounding Garcia developed after the Trump administration ordered his deportation to El Salvador, in part because of his alleged connection to the notorious the MS-13 gang, determined by the administration to be a terrorist organization.

The most recent developments include CNN reporting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in contact with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele about the potential of Garcia's release.

President Donald Trump told ABC News that he "could" initiate Garcia's return to the U.S., but considered Garcia to be a "tough cookie" and was far from the "gentleman" Trump said some media outlets were portraying him as. Despite court orders for his return to the U.S., the government has been steadfast in its insistence that Garcia was in the U.S. illegally and that he was identified as a gang member.

In a White House meeting with Trump on April 14, Bukele said he had no intention of returning Garcia to the U.S., in part because he was a citizen of his country. "The question is preposterous. How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?" Bukele, seated alongside Trump, told reporters in the Oval Office. "I don't have the power to return him to the United States."

In mid-April, Trump posted about the case and showed what he said was a photograph of one of Garcia's hands with gang-style tattoos. "This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such "a fine and innocent person."

He added, "They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he's got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc."