N.Y. Sheriff to Newsmax: Garcia Would Be Seen as MS-13 If Entering My Jail

The tattooed hand of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia posted by President Donald Trump "would be someone considered an MS-13 [gang] member," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. told Newsmax Friday.

"I would have to agree," Toulon Jr. told "National Report."

"And also, I would doubt that the president of the United States would hold up a picture that was an inaccurate depiction of MS-13. From my experience, that would be someone considered as an MS-13 member if they were entering my jail," he added.

Abrego Garcia was deported and sent to El Salvador's notorious mega-prison designed to hold the most dangerous gang members.

His case has attracted widespread attention as legal efforts to bring him back to the U.S. continue.

Toulon Jr. said, "The horrificness of the crimes that these individuals have committed is the biggest reason why we want to make sure that anyone identified as a MS-13 gang member is deported back to El Salvador or even 18th Street."

"Currently, the second largest gang in my two jails here in Suffolk County, the average age [of members] is between 17 to 46; 50% of them are from El Salvador, including Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, and some even being born in the U.S. And these charges are very, very serious," he said.

"These aren't, you know, driving down the road with a broken taillight. We're talking about assault, murder, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and robbery are issues that we're faced with this particular gang," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com