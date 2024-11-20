Thune to Israel: 'Reinforcements Are on the Way'

Senate Majority Leader-elect John Thune, R-S.D., said "Democrats have struggled" to support Israel and told the Jewish state that "reinforcements are on the way" as Republicans prepare to take over the majority in the upper chamber in January.

"To our allies in Israel and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way," Thune said at a Republican leadership press conference Tuesday.

"Senate Republicans reclaim the majority in six weeks. And when we do, we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel's corner, and we will help the Trump-Vance administration defend Israel and promote peace in the region."

The Senate Republican leader also called on outgoing majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to bring legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court for pursing arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

Jewish News Syndicate reported that ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan has sought warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders, for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

"That is outrageous and it is unlawful," Thune said. "The ICC rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and left unchecked could pose a threat to America in the future."

"I'm calling on Leader Schumer to bring a bill to the floor sanctioning the ICC, which the House has already passed on a bipartisan basis," he said. "If he refuses to act, our Senate Republican majority next year will. We will stand with Israel and make this and other supportive legislation a top priority in the next Congress."

He said the Democrats have "struggled to support" Israel under President Joe Biden and this "has literally fractured the Democrat Party."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats, is expected to "offer a resolution denying lethal aid to Israel" on Thursday, Thune said.

"The refusal to have our ally's back and the hesitation to call out antisemitism in our own country has consequences," Thune added.

Sanders said last month that he intends to file a Joint Resolution of Disapproval in an effort to block the sale of weapons to Israel.

The United States' shirking of support for Israel "enables bad behavior and bad actors around the world," Thune said, and "encourages others to abandon Israel in their time of need."