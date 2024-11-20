Israel's Deputy FM: Trump 'Uniquely Positioned' to Stabilize Middle East

President-elect Donald Trump and his new administration are "uniquely positioned" to stabilize the Middle East, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said on Wednesday.

"President Trump has strategically surrounded himself with a team of seasoned leaders who possess a deep understanding of the Middle East's complex dynamics and the grave threats Israel faces from its enemies," Haskel told JNS. "Supported by this powerhouse team, President Trump is uniquely positioned to stabilize the region and secure a better, more prosperous future—one that serves not only the safety and security of Israel, but also the strategic interests of the United States and democracies worldwide," she added.

The partnership between Israel and the United States is built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and mutual interests, said Haskel.

"Together, we face numerous challenges, but we also have incredible opportunities to foster peace and stability in the region."

Trump's nominees include Sen. Marco Rubio, a staunch friend of the Jewish state known for his muscular foreign policy; former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a pastor who and devout supporter of Israel; Rep. Elise Stefanik, who rose to national and international prominence for her grilling of Ivy Leagues presidents over antisemitism on U.S. campuses; Pete Hegseth, an American TV anchor and former Army National Guard officer who is a strong critic of Iran; and American Jewish real estate investor and Israel supporter Steve Witkoff.

Trump's son in law Jared Kushner, who spearheaded the landmark 2020 Abraham Accords, certain to be a pillar of Trump's Middle East policy as he works to reach a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, is expected to serve as an external adviser to the administration.

"The cabinet appointments are a cause for great cheer and they will be very good both for Israel and the United States," Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told JNS.

Chikli went on to say that he expects "huge changes" for the Middle East and beyond under the new administration, citing the "moral clarity, vision and true friendship" with Israel of the nominees.

The minister, who is charged with combating antisemitism, noted that the appointment of Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations was "bad news" for organizations such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine in the Near East (UNRWA).

The incoming U.S. administration was bad news for Iran, too, he continued.

"It is clear to all of Trump's team that Iran is carrying the flag of despotism and tyranny while Israel is waving the flag of freedom," he said.

Israeli Minister of Innovation and Science Gila Gamliel, who like Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel has chaired the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, concurred.

"I am confident that President Trump and his team of top-tier cabinet appointees and advisers, who deeply understand Israel's security challenges and unique role in standing at the forefront in the fight against Islamic extremism, will be able to make history with a historic regional peace in the Middle East," she said. "This will pave the way for a landmark change in the region for generations to come."