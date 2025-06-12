WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Fetterman Throws Support Behind Israel Attack on Iran

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:04 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Thursday night he "fully supports" Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, and that the U.S.'s commitment to defending its strongest ally in the Middle East "must be absolute."

"Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack," Fetterman wrote in a post on X. "Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel.

"We must provide whatever is necessary — military, intelligence, weaponry — to fully back Israel in striking Iran."

After posting a report that the Maj. Gen. Hussein Salami, leader of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was among those killed in the initial wave of strikes, Fetterman wrote: "thank u, next."

Fetterman has been the most outspoken Democrat advocate for Israel in the Senate, which has angered progressives in his party who see him as aligning against their movement, including those who want to see a ceasefire in the conflict.

He was a sharp critic of the Biden administration's relations with Israel, slamming President Joe Biden in May 2024 for threatening to withhold some arm supplies to the Jewish state, calling it "deeply disappointing."

Earlier this month, Fetterman said President Donald Trump "did the right thing" to withdraw the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal with Iran in his first term, and told The Washington Free Beacon in April that the Trump administration should destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities with a military strike.

"You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities," he said.

The U.S. has been holding talks with Iran since April for a new deal regarding its nuclear program, and Israel's strikes Thursday night came as those talks appear to be at an impasse. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman for a sixth round of talks Sunday. Whether the next round of talks will take place is unknown.

