Axios: Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran Talks

Vice ⁠President ​JD Vance will ⁠travel to ​Pakistan on Tuesday for Iran ⁠talks, Axios reported ⁠Monday ⁠citing ⁠U.S. sources.

The visit comes as a temporary ceasefire nears its end, increasing pressure on both sides to make progress or face a potential escalation.

President Donald Trump has warned he may authorize new strikes on Iranian infrastructure if negotiations fail, though he could opt to extend the timeline if talks appear productive.

A sweeping deal is seen as unlikely in the short window, but even limited headway could justify more time.

Trump indicated Monday the cutoff would effectively move to Wednesday evening, despite the original two-week period ending Tuesday.

Privately, the White House spent much of Monday waiting for confirmation that Iran would participate in talks in Islamabad. Iranian officials had delayed amid internal pressure to maintain a tougher stance, including insisting on relief from the U.S. blockade before engaging, a source told Axios.

Officials from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey pushed Tehran to join the meeting. The Iranian delegation ultimately received approval from senior leadership late Monday, according to the source.

Vance is expected to leave Tuesday morning, though departure could come as early as Monday night. Trump advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to head to Islamabad for the negotiations, Axios reported.

Reuters contributed to this report.