Japanese Prime Minister to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The White House announced Tuesday that Japan's newly elected prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, will nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A White House official confirmed to The New York Post that during Trump's trip to Tokyo, where he met with Takaichi and pledged strong alliance ties, the prime minister "told the president she nominated him and presented him with the papers" for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.

"In such a short period of time the world started to enjoy more peace," Takaichi said in remarks to reporters on Tuesday.

"I myself was so impressed and inspired by you Mr. President," she added.

Trump declared that the United States stands ready to "wreck," "sink," and "blast" any threat to U.S. interests "into oblivion," a statement he acknowledged might jeopardize his peace-prize candidacy. "That's a terrible statement for me to make ... because everybody said that I should immediately get the Nobel Peace Award. With that statement, that takes me out of the run," he said.

Japan's embassy in Washington, and the White House, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Newsweek noted that Trump has become a frequent subject of Nobel nomination talk, with leaders from Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Israel among those backing him this year alone.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, assumed office on Oct. 21, 2025, after a parliamentary vote made her the country's 104th leader.

A longtime veteran of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a protégé of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, she is known for her conservative stances on national security and constitutional reform.

This is not the first time a Japanese leader has been linked to a Trump nomination. In 2019, Trump claimed Abe had nominated him for the prize after U.S.–North Korea diplomacy.

Nominations must be received by the Norwegian Nobel Committee by its December deadline for consideration.