President Donald Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize comes to a head Friday when the Norwegian Nobel Committee announces this year's winner — and his supporters say few figures have done more to advance peace on the world stage.

"I ended seven wars," Trump often repeats in media sessions, interviews, and speeches, including on Newsmax.

"They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize," Trump lamented in February, as he sought to settle long-running wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"It's too bad — I deserve it."

Trump has vowed on the campaign trail to be the globe's peacemaker and even some of his leading international critics admit he has been, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"For the first time in decades, hundreds of years, thousands of years, this prospect of peace that you've made possible, Canada stands four square behind and we will do everything we can to support those efforts," Carney, who has had public sparring with Trump on trade, tariffs, and Trump's calls to make his nation America's 51st states, said at the end of his opening remarks.

Trump's words do not readily land with everyone on the world stage, including America's adversaries — Iran, Russia, and terrorists, as well as critics, as the Financial Times reported Wednesday, but the efforts to bridge centuries of divides in the Middle East and Russia are noteworthy for an award that is supposed to recognize precisely that.

"It has been hard to take some of his proclamations seriously — but this is different," a European diplomat told FT. "Gaza would be a big deal."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at odds with globalists' condemnation of his war on Hamas, says Trump had "made possible what many said was impossible": Peace in the Middle East.

"If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize in 10 seconds," Trump has said, the FT noted, referencing Trump's long-running lament that Obama received the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for "doing nothing."

At least five Republicans have formally nominated Trump to the Norwegian committee, a campaign for Trump that started with his first administration's Abraham Accords with Middle Eastern Arab nations coming together for peace in a region roiled by centuries of religious-based conflict.

"The only thing that irks me about it is that I wasn't the first one to do this," Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told FT.

There remain some sticking points for Trump's winning Friday's Nobel Peace Prize, including the fact that Hamas still holds an estimated 48 hostages, Israel is still pounding Gaza, and Russia and Ukraine are swapping blows both on Ukraine and Russian land.

Also, Trump has publicly changed the name of the Defense Department to the Department of War, a fact noted by a European diplomat to FT "would send out a strange signal."

"But we all live in Trump’s world now," the diplomat said. "This Nobel discussion only highlights that."

Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have sent an urgent nomination letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"After almost two years of suffering, we have reached a critical turning point," the families wrote. "President Trump's determination to bring peace made possible what many said was impossible.

"We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home.

"In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump. While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it. While others have offered empty promises, he has delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives."

Jewish News Syndicate contributed to this report.