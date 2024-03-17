×
Tags: israel | war | hamas | terrorists | unrwa | terrorists

Dossier Outed 15 Tied to Hamas Terrorism at UNRWA

By    |   Sunday, 17 March 2024 02:41 PM EDT

The dossier used by the Israeli government to explain the United Nations Relief and Works Agency ties to Hamas claims evidence of 15 that had participated in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, including three that are suspected to have taken hostages, according to a new report from CNN.

After Israel revealed the information to allied nations, hundreds of millions in funding was cut from UNRWA.

The dossier revealed information that roughly 17% UNRWA teachers, 20% of UNRWA school administrators, and 10% of relief staffers were Hamas members.

Also, there is evidence Hamas members are represented in the UNRWA union, carrying influence over the organization that is supposed to be for humanitarian relief.

Republicans in Congress have long expressed concerns any aid to Gaza would wind up in the hands of Hamas, and the authors of the dossier provided the evidence of that.

"In steady state and in contingency state, the Hamas regime coordinates activities with UNRWA," the dossier read, according to a report.

Israeli officials have long contended Hamas is using children and hospitals as human shields after their attack on Oct. 7, and holding nearly 100 remaining hostages as leverage for propaganda to get the world to push Israel for Palestinian statehood.

The infiltration of UNRWA has allowed Hamas to exploit humanitarian aid and propagandize amid Israel's war in Gaza, according to the report.

"Furthermore, Hamas assists UNRWA in securing the humanitarian aid that is introduced to the [Gaza Strip]," the dossier alleged. "Hamas' operatives coordinate the aid transfer for UNRWA via Hamas' tactical network, and have operatives of the Military Wing escort and secure the convoys.

"UNRWA complies with Hamas' demands in other areas, as well, such as transferring fuel and additional equipment."

Indoctrination in children's textbooks allegedly glorify Hamas radical Islamic martyrdom and antisemitism, which Israel has pointed in seeking to deradical Gaza.

"Humanitarian actors must not take sides in hostilities or engage in controversies of a political, racial, religious or ideological nature," according to OCHA, the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

