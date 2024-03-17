Lieberman: Schumer's Call to Oust Netanyahu 'Outrageous'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meddling in Israeli politics by calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ouster is "outrageous" and out of bounds, according to former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn.

"For a U.S. senator, let alone a majority leader, let alone the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in Washington, to tell Israelis that it's time to get rid of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], that's outrageous," Lieberman, founder and chair of No Labels, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., according to The Hill.

"I can't ever remember anything like it."

But it also shows Democrats do not treat Israel as an independent sovereign state like it does other close allies, because no one could imagine Schumer or President Joe Biden calling for the ouster of the British prime minister, Lieberman told host John Catsimatidis.

"Oh my God, there'd be outrage all around," Lieberman said.

Schumer's "major address" to the Senate, claiming Netanyahu has "lost his way," was a "mistake," he added.

"However, I also believe Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel," Schumer told the Senate on Wednesday.

Schumer objected to Netanyahu's conservative politics.

"As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7," Schumer said. "The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past."

But Netanyahu spokeswoman Tal Heinrich told Newsmax on Saturday that Schumer does not know the political wishes of the Israeli people.

"Israel is a sovereign country; we're a democracy — this concept where the citizens choose who leads them, the government — are right now, in case someone hasn't noticed, we have a unity government in place," she told "America Right Now" host Tom Basile.

"We don't intervene in American politics, and we expect to be treated with the same respect.

"The unity government and the War Cabinet that we have in place right now and the prime minister who leads them really represent what the overwhelming majority of Israelis want to see, and that is a total victory over Hamas.

"We want to see all hostages back home. We want to see the elimination of the terrorist organization. We want to make sure that Gaza will never, ever pose a terror threat to us again. And we reject the notion of a Palestinian terrorist state."

"Hamas does not want peace like Biden and Schumer suggest; so you are either with Israel or you're with terrorism, so do not choose the latter," said Heinrich.

"Chuck Schumer also listed what he believes are the impediments to peace. When we talk about real peace, not just empty slogans, then the real impediments to peace are Palestinian terrorism and their refusal to acknowledge that Israel is not some temporary entity and that it's here to stay," she said.

"You remember very well that right after 9/11 when Osama bin Laden's radical Islamists attacked the United States, the civilized world closed ranks and rallied behind the United States and President George W. Bush back then.

"He said, 'It's either you're with us or you're with the terrorists.' Twenty years later, we ask the same question."