WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | lebanon | antony blinken | emmanuel macron | benjamin netanyahu | retaliate | attack

World Leaders Try Dissuading Israel From Retaliating Against Lebanon

By    |   Sunday, 28 July 2024 09:15 PM EDT

Global leaders attempted on Sunday to dissuade Israel from retaliating against Lebanon after Hezbollah fired a rocket into an Israeli soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

A statement from the White House blamed the attack on Hezbollah, read, "[I]t was their rocket, and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned." However, the national security council added that the U.S. was "also working on a diplomatic solution ... that will end all attacks once and for all."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "[W]e also don't want to see the conflict escalate. We don't want to see it spread." And French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France is committed to doing "everything to avoid a new escalation in the region by passing messages to all parties involved in the conflict."

The Prime Minister's Office said Sunday that the members of the security Cabinet had authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on how and when to respond against Hezbollah.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Global leaders attempted on Sunday to dissuade Israel from retaliating against Lebanon after Hezbollah fired a rocket into an Israeli soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 12 children.
israel, lebanon, antony blinken, emmanuel macron, benjamin netanyahu, retaliate, attack
179
2024-15-28
Sunday, 28 July 2024 09:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved