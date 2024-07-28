WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: turkey | erdogan | israel | palestinians

Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Invade Israel

By    |   Sunday, 28 July 2024 05:30 PM EDT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Sunday to invade Israel in order to support the Palestinians as the Israel Defense Forces continues to battle Hamas terrorists in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

"We must be very strong so that Israel can't do these things to Palestine," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize. "Just as we entered [Nagorno-] Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them. There is nothing we can't do. We must only be strong."

The threats from Erdogan, who is one of one of the most bitter critics of Israel on the international stage, comes as the international community is attempting to prevent a larger regional war after Hezbollah launched an Iranian rocket from Lebanon.

The resulting blast killed 12 children in the Druze village of Majdal Sham in Israel's Golan Heights on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Turkey is a member of NATO, which includes some of Israel's closest allies.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Sunday to invade Israel in order to support the Palestinians as the Israel Defense Forces continues to battle Hamas terrorists in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.
turkey, erdogan, israel, palestinians
168
2024-30-28
Sunday, 28 July 2024 05:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved