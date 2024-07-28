Turkey's Erdogan Threatens to Invade Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Sunday to invade Israel in order to support the Palestinians as the Israel Defense Forces continues to battle Hamas terrorists in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

"We must be very strong so that Israel can't do these things to Palestine," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize. "Just as we entered [Nagorno-] Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them. There is nothing we can't do. We must only be strong."

The threats from Erdogan, who is one of one of the most bitter critics of Israel on the international stage, comes as the international community is attempting to prevent a larger regional war after Hezbollah launched an Iranian rocket from Lebanon.

The resulting blast killed 12 children in the Druze village of Majdal Sham in Israel's Golan Heights on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Turkey is a member of NATO, which includes some of Israel's closest allies.