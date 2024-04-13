Report: Netanyahu Granted Authority to Respond to Iran Attack

Late Saturday evening, after Iran's initial wave of suicide drones were directed at Israel, the country's security council granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the authority to respond to the attack.

"The Israeli security cabinet authorized Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister of defense [Yoav] Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz to decide on the Israeli response to the Iranian attack, two Israeli officials said. The Israeli war cabinet will convene tomorrow to discuss the issue," Axios's Barak Ravid tweeted on Saturday.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Netanyahu on Saturday night after being briefed on the situation for two hours by the National Security Council, VOA News's national security correspondent Jeff Seldin reported.