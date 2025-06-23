Israeli Psy-Ops Targeted Iranian Military Leaders as Strike Element

Israeli special intelligence operatives targeted Iranian military leaders in a psychological attack that coincided with Israel's opening of military strikes against Iran on June 12.

The Washington Post reported it obtained a recording of one of the direct phone calls from Israeli operatives to Iranian military commanders to intimidate and confuse.

The call went to an Iranian general. The Israeli operative said, "I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you're on our list right now."

The threat from the operative pushed the intimidation element with the statement, "We're closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you."

With the backdrop of Israeli strikes against Iran, the general was told to make a video separating himself from Iran's leadership and send it. Or else. The general responded, "How should I send it to you?"

The Post reported there was no follow-up information available to verify whether the general did as requested. People close to the operation who talked with the Post said the series of calls to an undisclosed number of military leaders in Iran was designed to create confusion and fear.

Israel launched its attacks on Iran when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became convinced the negotiations over Iran's nuclear program had stalled. Israel targeted military and government leaders in addition to military and nuclear weapons program sites.

The United States sent bombers over Iran on Saturday and launched cruise missiles at Iran from submarines. After that round of strikes was complete, President Donald Trump repeated his position that Iran will not be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. Iran has initiated counterstrikes and has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping lane in the Middle East.