Qatar: We Reserve Right to Respond to Iranian Attack on US Base in Doha

Qatar said on Monday it reserves the right to respond directly and in accordance with international law after Iran targeted the Al Udeid U.S. military base in Doha in response to a U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter," the statement from Qatar read.

"We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law. We are reassured that Qatari air defenses thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles. The Ministry of Defense will issue a statement clarifying the circumstances of the attack later," it added.

"We also affirm that the continuation of such escalating military actions will undermine security and stability in the region and drag it into situations that will have disastrous repercussions for international peace and security. We call for an immediate cessation of all military actions and a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue."

The statement continued, "We emphasize that the State of Qatar was among the first countries to warn against the consequences of Israeli escalation in the region, calling for the priority of diplomatic solutions, and adhering to the principles of good neighborliness and non-escalation, affirming that dialogue is the only way to overcome current crises and preserve the security of the region and the peace of its peoples."

"The base had been evacuated earlier in accordance with approved security and precautionary measures, in light of the tensions currently prevailing in the region. All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the base's personnel, including members of the Qatari Armed Forces, friendly forces, and others. [It was] confirmed that no injuries or human losses occurred as a result of the attack," the statement concluded.