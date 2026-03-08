Another U.S. Military Service Member Dies in Iran Operations, Bringing Total to 7

Another U.S. military service member has died from wounds sustained during Iran's initial counter-attack a week ago, bringing the number of U.S. troops killed in action so far in the war with Iran to seven, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

"Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

It said the service member's identity will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.