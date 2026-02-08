Israel Warns US of Possible Solo Move on Iran Missiles

Israeli defense officials have warned U.S. counterparts that Israel could strike Iran on its own if Tehran crosses an Israeli "red line" on ballistic missiles.

The report said Israeli officials have described Iran's ballistic missile program as an existential threat and told U.S. counterparts in recent weeks that Israel is prepared to act unilaterally if needed.

One source said Israel has not reached that threshold.

"We told the Americans we will strike alone if Iran crosses the red line we set on ballistic missiles," the source was quoted as saying, adding that Israel is continuously tracking developments inside Iran.

The Jerusalem Post report said Israeli officials conveyed intentions to dismantle Iran's missile capabilities and production infrastructure through high-level exchanges, including discussions of strikes on key manufacturing sites and additional facilities linked to the program.

The report also said some Israeli officials are concerned President Donald Trump could opt for a limited strike model, which they compared to recent U.S. operations against the Houthis, and that partial action could leave core Iranian capabilities intact.

The report comes ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet Trump on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Within the Israel Defense Forces, Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler is expected to accompany Netanyahu and represent IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the meeting.

Israel's Defense Ministry has publicly described Zamir as the 24th chief of the general staff, and Israeli media have also reported Tischler's expected role on the trip.

The Times of Israel reported that Tischler's joining Netanyahu is an unusual arrangement, because Israel does not currently have a permanent defense attache in the United States, and Tischler was “appointed as a sort of military envoy to the Pentagon.”

Tischler is also the “incoming Israeli Air Force chief,” and the Times says he is expected to assume that role in April.

The interim (acting) Israeli defense attache in Washington is Brig. Gen. Arik Ben Dov.