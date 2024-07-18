Report: Hamas Planned Terror Attack for Nearly a Decade

Recent reports from Israel's Channel 12 claim that Hamas had been planning the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel for more than seven years, reported The Jewish Chronicle.

According to leaked information from an internal investigation into Israeli Military Intelligence, the probe is looking at how Israel Defense Forces' intelligence failed to foil the almost decadelong plot.

Israel's channel 12 reported that according to leaked information related to the investigation, Israeli intelligence believed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was nearing an agreement with Israel.

Intelligence analysts believed that Hamas "is not seeking and does not have the ability" to go to war with Israel, according to reports by Channel 12.

Former commander of the Military Intelligence Directorate Aharon Haliva resigned in April over the IDF's failure to prevent the attacks.

The IDF responded to the report, saying once the investigations are completed, "they will be presented in a transparent way to the public."