Israel-Hamas Tunnel Standoff in Gaza Strains Ceasefire

Israeli forces are tightening pressure on Hamas terrorists trapped in tunnel networks beneath eastern Rafah, creating a standoff that risks influencing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire and shaping the prospects for long-term peace.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli and Arab leaders estimate that 100 to 200 Hamas terrorists were caught on the Israeli-controlled side of the line when the U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in October.

Supplies of food and water have dwindled, and Israeli forces are expanding efforts to dismantle the tunnel system used by the terrorists.

Troops are mapping tunnels, drilling into the underground network, and using explosives to close off passages. Israel has also begun flooding sections of the tunnels to force terrorists to surface.

Hamas commanders say fewer than 80 terrorists remain concealed, though Israel believes the number is higher.

The situation has created a dangerous deadlock. Trapped terrorists must choose among attempting escape, risking surrender, or remaining underground as conditions deteriorate.

Israel is allowing safe passage only if the terrorists surrender, a demand Hamas has rejected.

Hamas has also refused the ceasefire plan's requirement to disarm and give up political and military control in Gaza.

Sporadic clashes continue despite the broader halt in hostilities.

Israeli forces have killed dozens of terrorists trying to flee the tunnels, while several Israeli troops have been injured or killed by terrorists emerging unexpectedly from underground positions.

These exchanges have prompted Israeli strikes that Palestinians say have resulted in civilian casualties.

The impasse is complicating diplomatic efforts to advance the ceasefire into its next phase, which calls for creating new governing and security structures in Gaza as Hamas steps aside.

The U.S. hoped that resolving the status of the terrorists in the tunnels could provide a model for demilitarizing Hamas peacefully.

Instead, the holdouts have become an obstacle, raising doubts among foreign governments about deploying funds or personnel while armed terrorists remain active.

Negotiators have explored options, including exile, supervised disarmament, or integrating the fighters into a future Palestinian security force, but none have gained agreement.

The Israeli government now insists that the terrorists must surrender or face elimination, while Hamas has portrayed those still underground as symbols of resistance.

As Israel continues to dismantle tunnel networks across Rafah, the standoff underscores how unresolved terrorist enclaves could threaten stability even with a ceasefire in place.

The deal halted Israel's two-year offensive in Gaza, which began after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people and led to more than 250 others being taken hostage.

The ceasefire is based on a 20-point plan presented by President Donald Trump, with international guarantor nations, in October.

