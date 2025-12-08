WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | donald trump | florida | pardon

Report: Netanyahu to Meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago Dec. 29

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 10:09 AM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly meet President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 29.

"PM Netanyahu plans to meet with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago on December 29 – that's confirmed," Jerusalem Post correspondent Lahav Harkov wrote Monday on X.

She also noted Netanyahu might remain in the U.S. for an extended stay but stay in Florida.

"There are other curious reports that Netanyahu will be in the US for a week, and not flying anywhere other than Palm Beach," she added in another X post.

"Perhaps Netanyahu is taking a few days' vacation, visiting his son Yair and his good friends the Falics in Miami…"

The visit comes as Netanyahu faces intensifying protests and even arrest threats from New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, alongside escalating antisemitic rhetoric from radical activists over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The trip places Netanyahu in the U.S. at a volatile political moment. Mamdani and other left-wing critics have escalated calls to investigate or detain Netanyahu if he enters New York, rhetoric Israel's supporters say fuels a growing climate of antisemitism.

The Florida visit avoids those jurisdictions while offering Netanyahu a high-profile meeting with Trump as both leaders navigate geopolitical pressure surrounding the Gaza conflict.

Trump has openly campaigned for a pardon for Netanyahu, calling the Israeli leader the target of a "politically motivated witch hunt" as he faces multiple corruption charges in Israel.

Netanyahu's prosecution undermines Israel's stability during wartime, according to Trump, who has signaled he would move to shield him.

