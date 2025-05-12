Edan Alexander's Grandmother Calls Trump 'Messenger From God'

The grandmother of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander called President Donald Trump a "messenger from God" on Monday hours before her 21-year-old grandson was expected to be released by the militant group.

"Trump made every effort, and he is a good messenger from God," Varda Ben Baruch told YNetNews. "Thank God the administration cared about him."

"Thank God, today we get to welcome him; it's the day he was born again," she added.

Citing Reuters, The Independent reported that Alexander was freed by the terror group around 11:30 a.m. ET.

The former captive, who is a dual Israeli-American citizen from New Jersey, is en route to Israeli territory through Kissufim Crossing, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Exiled Hamas Chief Khalil al-Hayya said previously that Alexander's release was coordinated by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," al-Hayya said, according to The Independent.

Hamas said on Sunday that Alexander's release was a goodwill gesture to the Trump administration after holding direct talks with the United States.

Israeli officials said that Alexander would be delivered to the Red Cross before being taken to an Israeli defense facility in Re'im for medical checks. He is expected to be reunited with his family there before being transported to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for additional treatment.

"We are waiting for the officer who will come and tell us that he has been handed over," his grandmother said. "We don't know how he will be. I hope he is safe and well physically and mentally."

The New York Post reported that Alexander's mother was seen boarding an Israeli Air Force helicopter prior to her son's release.

Ben Baruch told YNetNews that he is expected to meet with Trump at some point during the U.S. commander in chief's visit to the Middle East this week.

"I'm very happy that he will meet the U.S. president," Ben Baruch said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that fighting would be paused to allow for the freed hostage's safe return, but his office insisted that "Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind."

Edan Alexander was taken hostage from his military base in southern Israel during Hamas' surprise terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.